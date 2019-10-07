Egyptian Priest Causes Social Media Stir for Claiming Sisi 'Descended from Heaven'

An Egyptian priest has caused a social media stir after claiming that President President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is "descended from heaven".

Makari Younan, a Coptic clergyman, made the remarks while defending his decision to be part of the crowd that greeted the president upon his arrival back in Egypt from New York to attend the UN General Assembly.

During his absence, rare protests broke out across Egypt in response to allegations that Sisi had siphoned public funds to build a palace and several luxury villas.







"I said that this president is descended from heaven, and I affirm my words," he added, saying that Sisi was brought to power not through elections, but the "hand of the Highest".

The priest also hit out at recent protests in Egypt, drawing a comparison between those who rebel against god and against their rulers.

The recent protests across Egypt were triggered by videos posted online by self-exiled businessman Mohamed Ali, who has claimed large-scale corruption by the military and government.

Sisi has dismissed the allegations as "lies", while also arresting more than 2,300 people in connection with the protests. At least 111 children, aged between 11 and 17, are among those detained, according to Belady for Rights and Freedoms.

