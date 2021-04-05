Egyptian Women Steal The Lights From The Mummies

From actress Mona Zaki to timpani player Radwa Al-Beheiry, Egyptian women taking part in the Pharaoh’s Golden Parade in Cairo stole the show, as people found themselves mesmerized by their beauty.

Cairo hosted the parade as 22 royal mummies were transferred from the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir to the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Fustat, which Egyptians and people all over the world tuned in to watch.

The event featured actors Yousra, Mona Zaki, Ahmed Helmy and Nelly Karim, among others, all dressed in outfits that paid homage to ancient Egypt.

Similarly dressed were the singers Riham Abdel Hakim, Amira Selim and Nesma Mahgoub, who were backed by the United Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Nader Abbassi.

“We felt how great Egypt is … it is a country of history,” Abdel Hakim said following her performance.



“We are proud of the event, and we had to play with all of our hearts,” timpani player Radwa Al-Beheiry said in a televised interview following the parade. She took to her Twitter account to thank those who complimented her and her talent. “It is an honor for me that I was a small part of this event,” she added.

I cant believe this is real and not a movie. Wow. So incredible. 22 royal mummies parade from Egypt Museum in Cairo to the new one. Hair raising... shivers. So many thoughts #ThePharaohsGoldenParade #Egypt pic.twitter.com/tuDjQ2Ff2R — Daphne Oseña Paez (@DaphneOP) April 3, 2021

Fashion and styling played a significant part in the event, as most outfits were either modern takes on ancient Egyptian clothing or directly inspired by it, designed by Nour Azazy, Farida Temraz, May Galal and Khaled Azzam.

The parade was led by model Miral Mahilian.

“Words cannot describe the feeling of walking along with the great pharaohs at the golden parade,” she said in an Instagram post.

The hashtag #Egypt_Impressed_The_World started trending on Twitter shortly after the event was over, with people expressing their views in more than 19,000 tweets.