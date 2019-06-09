Eid Events in Saudi Arabia Focus on Folklore

Riyadh municipality concluded its Eid Al-Fitr celebrations at the King Salman Social Center with a myriad of cultural activities that included traditional dances, folkloric songs, operettas, games, plays and a fashion show.



One such play was presented by female students from Princess Nourah bint Abdul Rahman University and King Saud University, who performed “Musarqaah,” a production that addresses social issues in a comic context.



Students from Princess Nourah University also performed a traditional Japanese umbrella show.



Yemen’s consulate presented various shows, including one that highlighted the country’s ceremonial customs and traditions of women. The consulate also featured a clothes and trinkets pavilion, as well as a fashion show.



Dr. Samah Riadh Malhu, the Yemeni Foreign Ministry’s diplomatic attache, said the women’s department at the consulate performed three types of folkloric dances, hosted a clothes and crafts pavilion, and showcased heritage products such as incense.



Sudan also took part with a number of shows, most notably a wedding procession and Sudanese dances.



The celebrations concluded by announcing the winners of a contest for the best Eid greeting message, an effort to show appreciation for the brave soldiers on duty at the southern borders.









Eid with passengers



Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) celebrated Eid Al-Fitr by holding many relevant events and activities at the Kingdom’s airports.



Passengers were greeted and bid farewell with flowers and gifts; the airports had Eid decorations and greeting statements; and folkloric shows were held.



King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah gave passengers flowers, sweets and souvenirs.



King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh held many events, including folkloric and Ardeh dance shows. Passengers were offered sweets, flowers and souvenirs.

King Fahd International Airport in Dammam held several events, and had an area dedicated to children’s entertainment.



Children from the Charity Association for Orphans Care at Eastern Region (BENAA) enjoyed the celebrations and participated in offering passengers flowers and gifts.

At Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Madinah, the Tibah Airports Operation Co. offered workers and passengers flowers, sweets and gifts.

This article has been adapted from its original source.