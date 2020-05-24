On Eid UAE Leaders Sure IT Overcomes Social Distance

The UAE today woke up to an Eid like no other.

The familiar sight of families and individuals rushing to Musallahs (open prayer spaces) and mosques while chanting the Eid Takbeer (supplication) is missing.

The otherwise bustling-with-humanity parks, beaches, malls and markets wear a deserted look. The faithful aren't hugging each other Eid Mubarak as they adhere to the government's #StayHome directives and #WeAreResponsible reminders to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The country's leaders, however, have reassured residents that with technology, the love and communication will continue despite social distancing. Taking to Twitter on Saturday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said this Eid is different from all others. "We wish you all get closer to each other (despite the distance) and remain happy, safe and healthy."

Leading by example, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, posted a video showing him and children from his immediate family connecting with Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed and his family over a video call. "Let us continue to stay the course and get through this period together as safely as we can," he tweeted.

