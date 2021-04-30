Electric Scooters Are No Longer Allowed in Dubai

Electric scooters are not allowed at public parks in Dubai, authorities have announced.

Taking to Twitter, the Dubai Municipality said the move will help prevent accidents.

Why Dubai banned electric scooters https://t.co/5duniB9D0t — Gulf News (@gulf_news) March 12, 2019

The civic body also said that motorcycles were not allowed in parks either.

Visitors are not allowed to walk on bicycle tracks. The speed limit for cycle riders in 15kmph.



In October last year, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai had announced that e-scooters would be permitted in the emirate.

As of now, e-scooters are permitted in only five Dubai districts —Al Rigga, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Dubai Internet City, and 2nd of December Street.

For everyone's safety at public parks, #DubaiMunicipality announces that it is not allowed to use electric scooters in public parks to avoid accidents. Please follow Dubai Municipality's instructions to ensure your safety and the safety of everyone. pic.twitter.com/OhhbMcZr8X — بلدية دبي | Dubai Municipality (@DMunicipality) April 29, 2021

Residents in a Dubai had earlier complained that e-scooters zipping through neighbourhoods pose dangers to the community.