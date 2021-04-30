  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. Electric Scooters Are No Longer Allowed in Dubai

Electric Scooters Are No Longer Allowed in Dubai

Published April 30th, 2021 - 05:29 GMT
Electric scooters banned in Dubai Parks
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Highlights
Electric scooters' move will help prevent accidents, Dubai Municipality says.

Electric scooters are not allowed at public parks in Dubai, authorities have announced.

Taking to Twitter, the Dubai Municipality said the move will help prevent accidents.

The civic body also said that motorcycles were not allowed in parks either.

Visitors are not allowed to walk on bicycle tracks. The speed limit for cycle riders in 15kmph.


In October last year, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai had announced that e-scooters would be permitted in the emirate.

As of now, e-scooters are permitted in only five Dubai districts —Al Rigga, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Dubai Internet City, and 2nd of December Street.

Residents in a Dubai had earlier complained that e-scooters zipping through neighbourhoods pose dangers to the community.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Electric scootersUAEDubaikids

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2021 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...