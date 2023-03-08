Elon Musk tweets apology to sacked worker

ALBAWABA - Twitter chief Elon Musk apologized to one of his sacked workers over a row on the platform and appeared to offer him his job back.

The move followed hundreds of tweets rebuking Musk for the way he dealt with Halli Thorleifsson, 45, who worked as a senior director in product design for Twitter.

if musk would treat people like human beings, then he wouldn't have to have bodyguards escorting him to the toilet at Twitter HQ

And, if @elonmusk treated people decently, he wouldn't have to apologize Hali in front of 100 million users-AFTER learning he is 100 million Dollar Man — Vixey☮️🔮♊️♒️♋️ (@vixey_voter) March 8, 2023

How about you lying about the employee Hali, and then calling him the worst. That kind of makes you the worst there Elon Musk. I mean, you were already that, but you doing that made you so much worse than you already are. 🖕🏾🤡 — Tony K. (@Chaosinflux) March 8, 2023

Tuesday's online exchange began when Thorleifsson told Musk in a tweet: "Your head of HR is not able to confirm if I am employed or not."

Musk replied with a question. "What work have you been doing?" he asked.

The BBC quoted Thorleifsson as saying that after several tweets, he received an email confirming that he had been fired.

Musk followed that Twitter conversation reportedly with a tweet on Tuesday "describing Mr Thorleifsson as 'the worst' before deleting it," the BBC reported, showing a screenshot of Musk's comment.

NEW: Elon Musk had deleted a tweet, calling a recently fired employee (who had muscular dystrophy) "The worst". It had already been viewed half a million times. Here's the screengrab: pic.twitter.com/92123j9xB3 — James Clayton (@JamesClayton5) March 7, 2023

A few hours later, Musk backpedaled, apologizing and apparently offering Thorleifsson his job back.

"I would like to apologize to Halli for my misunderstanding of his situation. It was based on things I was told that were untrue or, in some cases, true, but not meaningful."

"He is considering remaining at Twitter," he added.