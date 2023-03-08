Elon Musk tweets apology to sacked worker

  1. Home
Published March 8th, 2023 - 08:32 GMT
Elon Musk's Twitter
ALBAWABA - Twitter chief Elon Musk apologized to one of his sacked workers over a row on the platform and appeared to offer him his job back.

The move followed hundreds of tweets rebuking Musk for the way he dealt with Halli Thorleifsson, 45, who worked as a senior director in product design for Twitter.

Tuesday's online exchange began when Thorleifsson told Musk in a tweet: "Your head of HR is not able to confirm if I am employed or not."

Musk replied with a question. "What work have you been doing?" he asked.

The BBC quoted Thorleifsson as saying that after several tweets, he received an email confirming that he had been fired.

Musk followed that Twitter conversation reportedly with a tweet on Tuesday "describing Mr Thorleifsson as 'the worst' before deleting it," the BBC reported, showing a screenshot of Musk's comment.

A few hours later, Musk backpedaled, apologizing and apparently offering Thorleifsson his job back.

"I would like to apologize to Halli for my misunderstanding of his situation. It was based on things I was told that were untrue or, in some cases, true, but not meaningful."

"He is considering remaining at Twitter," he added.

