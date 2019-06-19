Embargo No: Qatar Airways Named The World's Best Airline

Qatar Airways has been named the world's best airline at the prestigious Skytrax World Airline Awards – known as the Oscars of Aviation.

This year the ceremony was held at the Paris Air Show, with key industry figures from across the globe in attendance.

Other notable prize winners included Air Canada (best carrier in North America), Qantas (best airline in Australia), Singapore Airlines (best cabin crew), easyJet (second-best low-cost airline in the world, No1 in Europe) and Virgin Atlantic (best premium economy).

Qatar Airways was named the best airline for the fifth time (it previously won in 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2017), making it the first airline to achieve such a feat.

It was also named the best carrier in the Middle East, for a third successive year, and its patented Qsuite was named best business class and the cabin with the best business class seats.

Commenting on the quartet of accolades, Qatar Airways' group chief executive, H.E. Mr Akbar Al Baker, said: 'The Skytrax awards are widely recognised as the most prestigious in the airline industry, so to have won so many prizes at the 2019 ceremony is a truly memorable experience for Qatar Airways.

'We are thrilled to be globally recognised by our customers by winning these four prestigious awards.

'Becoming the first airline to be named as Airline of the Year for the fifth time is a landmark achievement and, combined with three other major Skytrax awards, it is a testament to the tireless efforts of the entire Qatar Airways team.

'It is a proud moment for the airline as our constant innovation and service standards set the benchmark in our industry.'

Last year, Singapore Airlines was named the number one airline, but this year it was bumped to second place. The rest of the top 10 comprises ANA All Nippon Airways (third), Cathay Pacific (fourth), Emirates (fifth), EVA Air (sixth), Hainan Airlines (seventh), Qantas Airways (eighth), Lufthansa (ninth) and Thai Airways (tenth).

In the budget ranking, easyJet was beaten to the top spot by Malaysia-based AirAsia.

Norwegian slid from second place last year to third place for 2019, followed by Southwest Airlines (fourth), AirAsiaX (fifth), Jetstar Airways (sixth), WestJet (seventh) and India-headquartered Indigo (eighth).





And while Ryanair recently finished bottom of the respected Which? annual airline survey for the sixth consecutive year, it managed to come ninth on the Skytrax best low-cost airline leader board, with Eurowings rounding out the top ten.

Although it missed out on the best airline title this year, Singapore Airlines was lauded for having the world's best first-class cabins, with close contenders including Lufthansa (second), Air France (third), Etihad Airways (fourth), Qatar Airways (fifth), Emirates (sixth), ANA All Nippon Airways (seventh), Swiss (eighth), Qantas Airways (ninth) and Oman Air (tenth).

Singapore Airlines was also honoured for having the best first class seats and being the best airline in Asia.

Other airlines recognised for their top-notch stewards and stewardesses were Garuda Indonesia (second), ANA All Nippon Airways (third), Thai Airways (fourth), EVA Air (fifth), Cathay Pacific (sixth), Hainan Airlines (seventh), Japan Airlines (eighth), Qatar Airways (ninth) and China Airlines (tenth).

On the subject of hospitality, Air France got the award for having the best onboard catering in first class, ANA All Nippon Airways took home the same gong in the business class category, while Austrian Airlines did for premium economy and Taiwan-headquartered EVA Air claimed victory for economy.

Putting on a fine spread for passengers before even stepping on to the plane, Air Canada won an award for having the best dining facilities in business class airport lounges and Air France took home the same accolade in the first class lounge division.

Food and drink aside, Swiss International Air Lines took home the title for having the best first class lounges overall, while United Airlines got gold for its business class lounge facilities.

Virgin Atlantic was recognised for having the best business class lounges in Europe.

The rest of the top 10 in the premium economy ranking was made up by Singapore Airlines (second), Air New Zealand (third), Austrian (fourth), Air Canada (fifth), Qantas Airways (sixth), Lufthansa (seventh), Virgin Australia (eighth), Aeroflot Russian Airlines (ninth) and Air France (tenth).

Japan Airlines bagged the best economy class title, beating Singapore Airlines (second), Qatar Airways (third),Thai Airways (fourth), ANA All Nippon Airways (fifth), Emirates (sixth), Cathay Pacific (seventh), Hainan Airlines (eighth), Lufthansa (ninth) and EVA Air (tenth).

In North America the rest of the spoils were shared among Air Transat (best leisure airline in North America), American Airlines (best first class in North America), Delta Air Lines (best airline staff in North America), JetBlue Airways (best regional airline in North America), Southwest Airlines (best low-cost airline in North America) and United Airlines (best business class seat in North America).

Other notable successes in Europe include British Airways (best airline staff in Europe), Finnair (best airline in Northern Europe) and Iberia (best airline in Southern Europe).

Celebrating its 19th anniversary, the World Airline Awards were introduced in 1999 to 'provide a customer satisfaction study that was truly global' and claim to be the world's largest airline passenger satisfaction survey.

Each year, travellers across the globe decide the winners and can vote in English, French, Spanish, Russian, Japanese and Chinese.

For the 2019 awards, between September 2018 and May 2019, more than 100 nationalities participated in the survey with 21.65 million entries submitted.

More than 300 airlines are featured.

Commenting on the results this year, Edward Plaisted of Skytrax said: 'To be named as the World's Best Airline is a great recognition of Qatar Airways' high standards, and recognises the hard work and dedication from every member of staff to satisfy customers.

'To achieve this accolade for a fifth time is a remarkable achievement, and we congratulate them for this unique success.'

This article has been adapted from its original source.