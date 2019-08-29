Emirates Passengers for Treat as Airline Offers Free Onam Cuisine

Passengers flying on Emirates flights from September 1 to 13 will enjoy a special treat, the airline announced on Thursday.

The airline is celebrating the beginning of the Malayalam calendar with a burst of flavours, making it even more special for Keralites. From September 1 to 13, the airline will serve authentic Onam dishes across all cabin classes on all its flights to and from Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.

Enjoy traditional appetisers such as kaya varuthathu or crisp banana chips, sharkara upperi, banana roasted in jaggery, and kondatta mulaku -fried sundried chillies steeped in yoghurt. Dips include kaalan made of coconut, fresh yoghurt and yam, cucumber pachadi, a garnished salad, and puli inji, a sweet and tangy ginger-based chutney. First and Business Class passengers will also be served Kerala-style pappadam and piquant mango pickle.





Those travelling from Dubai to Kerala in Economy Class can relish one of two main courses: Alleppey chicken curry or sambar and kootu, both paired with thoran and rice. Tickle your taste buds with the palada payasam - a much-loved milky sweet pudding with roasted nuts. First Class customers have one more main course option: mutton pepper fry.

If you're flying from Kerala to Dubai in Economy, you can choose from two main courses: spiced chicken sukha with roasted coconut or the vegetarian option sambar made of lentils and vegetables, both partnered with thoran and rice. Indulge your sweet tooth with parippu payasam, the popular sweet lentil pudding topped with roasted coconut flakes. First Class customers can also opt for mutton sukha as the main course.

Staying true to the festive season, all meals will be served on banana leaves placed in trays and dish liners across all cabins to make Keralites feel more at home and the sadhya more authentic.

This article has been adapted from its original source.