Emirati 'Golden Girl' Gymnast Lamia Tariq Makes UAE Proud

At eight years old, Lamia Tariq Malallah has already made her country proud on several occasions.

She is dubbed the UAE's 'golden girl' for the number of medals she had won in rhythmic gymnastics, which she has been practising since the age of 5.

Lamia spends her summer abroad to join high-intensity training camps and learn from Olympians.

She also participates in three to four international competitions every year - and never misses any UAE event, hoping to inspire more Emirati girls to take on the sport of rhythmic gymnastics.

Although Lamia has a packed schedule overseas, she makes it a point to meet hundreds of her followers and fans who come to see her compete.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, little Lamia said: "I feel happy that people from different countries tell me they are in awe at the fact that an Arab girl is actually trying to work as hard as the Russians, who are the leaders in this sport."





Lamia has a large fan following from various countries on her social media accounts. And she uses her influence to promote sports and encourage others to support children and their dreams.

Her mother, Malak Tariq Alfarsi, said Lamia doesn't get to play as much as other kids do as her life revolves around school and training. But the girl has always known her goals, and such a sharp focus has empowered her to become the youngest Emirati to pursue rhythmic gymnastics.

"Being a pioneer in her sport empowers Lamia to achieve so much more as she grows up. Lamia keeps working hard, hoping that her dream of competing in the Youth Olympics as the first UAE national will one day come true," Malak said.

"There are times when Lamia wanted to give up, but that phase was short-lived, as her coach and we parents just brushed it off and told her to go back the next day and try again. It's not easy for an eight-year-old to deal with the pressure and responsibility she has on her tiny shoulders, but she is trying her best," the mother added.

Sharing her women's day message for Emirati girls, Lamia said: "Don't stop working hard towards your goals. It will be hard in the beginning, but if you stop pushing yourself, you won't know whether you'll able to achieve it or not.

This article has been adapted from its original source.