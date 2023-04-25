Emirati plane catches fire after take off

ALBAWABA - An Emirati plane caught fire while taking off from Nepal before it returned and continued its flight normally after the fire was brought under control.

Emirates airline Flydubai said, on Monday, that one of its planes was hit by birds on take-off on a flight from Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal, to Dubai International Airport.

أكد متحدث باسم "فلاي دبي" ان رحلتها رقم 576 FZ المتوجهة من العاصمة النيبالية كاتمندو إلى مطار دبي الدولي قد تعرضت للاصطدام بطائر اثناء الاقلاع، حيث تم اتخاذ الاجراءات اللازمة للتأكد من أمن وسلامة الطائرة، التي تتابع الآن رحلتها بشكل طبيعي إلى دبي، حيث من المنتظر وصولها في تمام… — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 24, 2023

One of the engines of the Boeing 737-800 caught fire shortly after take-off, before the fire was brought under control, with 167 passengers on board.

A flydubai spokesperson said that flydubai flight FZ 576, landed then safely at Dubai International Airport at 00:11 local time, indicating that the necessary measures have been taken to ensure the safety and security of the aircraft.

The media write that the plane is trying to land. pic.twitter.com/nPbf8bEd6v — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 24, 2023

"The plane landed normally in Dubai and the plane will be checked. The safety of our passengers and crew is our priority. We apologize for any inconvenience to our passengers as a result of changes in travel schedules", the spokesperson concluded.

اشتعال النار بـ #طائرة تابعة لـ #فلاي_دبي خلال إقلاعها من عاصمة #نيبال، فيما أعلنت هيئة الطيران المدني في نيبال أن الطائرة تكمل رحلتها إلى دبي بشكل طبيعي#العربية pic.twitter.com/dRYp8YISzv — العربية عاجل (@AlArabiya_Brk) April 24, 2023

The incident did not record any significant injuries, but eyewitnesses revealed that they saw fire on board the plane, which caused the passengers to panic and fear.