  3. Endangered Red Sea turtle returned to its natural habitat

Published December 21st, 2022 - 10:24 GMT
Turtle
(Shutterstock)

ALBAWABA - A hawksbill turtle has been saved and returned to its natural environment in the Saudi side of the Red Sea.

A team from the Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC), the National Center for Wildlife Development and the Fakih Aquarium got together to save this endangered species. 

The environmental sustainability team found the turtle a month ago, and found that it was unable to dive normally near the island of "Aeqat Rizk", then after its recovery, they returned the turtle to its original home near the island near which it was found according to the Saudi Gazette.

It added the team also installed a tracking device on the turtle, which they took from King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), as it will help them monitor the migration patterns of the turtle, in addition to collecting information in scientific ways.

 

Tags:red seaFakih AquariumKAUSTSaudi Arabia

Via SyndiGate.info


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

