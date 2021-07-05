  1. Home
The EU Bans Single-Use Plastics

Published July 5th, 2021 - 03:29 GMT
According to the statement, 80% of litter in the world's seas consist of plastic products.

The EU's Single-Use Plastic Directive came into effect on Saturday, banning common items made with single-use plastics.

According to a statement by the EU Commission, disposable products such as plates, forks, knives, glasses, cotton buds and straws made of plastic will not be able to enter the bloc's markets.

In addition, food and beverage boxes made of polystyrene will be included in this ban. The new law is aimed to reduce the use of single-use plastic products that have alternatives.

Plastic residues can contaminate the food consumed by humans, as well as sea creatures. The EU aims to make plastic products reusable and recyclable.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:European UnionBrusselsEuropean Commission

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

