The EU Bans Single-Use Plastics

The EU's Single-Use Plastic Directive came into effect on Saturday, banning common items made with single-use plastics.

According to a statement by the EU Commission, disposable products such as plates, forks, knives, glasses, cotton buds and straws made of plastic will not be able to enter the bloc's markets.

Bye bye single-use plastic!



The single-use plastic rules enter into force today in all EU countries.



We are now moving closer to dealing with the grave impacts of single-use plastic items and abandoned fishing gear.



Find out more with #EUDataCrunch. ↓#PlasticsStrategy — European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) July 3, 2021

In addition, food and beverage boxes made of polystyrene will be included in this ban. The new law is aimed to reduce the use of single-use plastic products that have alternatives.

According to the statement, 80% of litter in the world's seas consist of plastic products.

Plastic residues can contaminate the food consumed by humans, as well as sea creatures. The EU aims to make plastic products reusable and recyclable.

This article has been adapted from its original source.