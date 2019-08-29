'Everything is Melting': Woman Shoes Shrink Due to the Soaring Heat

After meteorologists warned of extreme heat hitting most of the United States last month, the blazing temperatures still persist.

The National Weather Service (NWS) had published a map of the areas affected and warned Americans in a tweet and wrote: 'The hazy, hot and humid conditions will persist through the weekend. Be smart and stay cool'!But there seems no respite as Twitter user, Autumn_Kamrie, shared an eye-opening picture of the proof of unbearable temperatures.





The Twitter user posted pictures of her shoes which at first glance appear to be that of a child. But her caption reveals the footwear is actually size nine which have shrunk due to high temperatures.

According to reports in Mirror.co.uk, the Twitter user posted the photos on August 22 when the temperature in Louisville, Kentucky, was recorded to be 31 degrees Celcius outside. She revealed that she left her footwear in the car which became smaller in size due to scorching heat.

Reacting to this Tweet, another woman shared a similar experience and wrote: 'Left mine outside to dry and the same thing happened lol'.

This article has been adapted from its original source.