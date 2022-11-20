Exclusive: Jordanian chef shares secret to success

ALBAWABA - Jordanian Chef Yazan Abu Ghazaleh shared in an exclusive interview with Albawaba his secret ingredient for success: Passion.

It all started during childhood, when as a little boy, Abu Ghazaleh had a strong passion and enthusiasm for cooking. He was determined to be a master chef at the age of 16, and tirelessly worked to attain his dream.

He studied culinary arts before moving to the UAE to finish his internship and started working when he was 19. To take a respite from the steam, broiling and frying, he plays the violin during his free time.

Here are some questions and answers from the interview:

What are you working on nowadays?

The talented Jordanian chef said that he "manages my VIP clients as a private chef, and I also handle consultation services for restaurants. I took my product development consultation for Saudia Airlines".

What kind of food do you enjoy cooking the most?

"Depends on the mood, I would say. If I’m designing a menu for a special event I would enjoy the fine dining part of it."

"Creating an experience, backed with a memory or a story that gets people to enjoy it in all senses. But also I would Enjoy simple cooking sometimes, making a pizza or pasta."

Who is your ideal international chef?

"I have a particular one." But he added that he sees Heston Blumenthal and Marco Piece White as super successful ones.

At the end of the interview, Abu Ghazaleh said that he aims to open his own cosy, small restaurant and then he told Albawaba that his secret ingredient for success is passion.

"It’s not easy to find it sometimes, or even if you have it you may not know how to go with it. But I guess what I learned is that you have to pioneer your own way through it. As long as you keep yourself on track, honest and keep ambitious things will slowly clear up."

Chef Yazan shares his exciting journey in creating food with his followers on a daily basis via Instagram and Facebook.