Expat Kills Man, Buries Body With Friends Help in UAE

An expat stabbed his compatriot to death, and then buried the body with a friend's help, the Court of First Instance has heard.

According to public prosecution records, the 40-year-old Asian man killed the victim because of a row over money. The crime took place on October 13 last year at a remote location. After stabbing him, he watched the victim die slowly.

The defendant then sought the help of an accomplice, a 30-year-old of the same nationality, to dig a grave in an area in Sharjah where they buried the victim's body.

The case was registered at Bur Dubai police station. Both defendants are in detention.

A police officer told the prosecutor they received a report about the victim's absconding. "We learned the main accused was the last person to meet the victim. When we interrogated him, he confessed to have killed the victim following a dispute over money in the evening of the day the latter absconded."



The main defendant recounted to the police interrogators how he stabbed the victim in the back of his neck. "He said his accomplice was with him at the time. They took the body to an area in Sharjah where they dug a grave and buried it. He had purchased the knife earlier on the same day," the officer said.

The accomplice told the police that he was with the main defendant at the time of stabbing. "He said he did not report the murder to the police as he found himself involved in the crime for being at the crime scene. He helped the other defendant hide the body later. They wanted initially to dispose of it in Jebel Ali, but changed their mind because there were workers around. They went later to the other emirate."

The defendants led the police to the place where they had buried the victim's body in Sharjah.

The forensic doctor, who examined the body, said that the injury was so bad that the victim had his main vessels cut off, causing a failure in his vital organs which resulted in breathing trouble and then suffocation. He believed the victim was taken by surprise when he got stabbed in a car. The body, which was decomposed, had been there for a few months.

The trial continues on August 13.

This article has been adapted from its original source.