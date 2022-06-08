Expat Stabs Cousin in Dubai, Sentenced to Six Months

  1. Home
A 34-year-old man has been sentenced to six months in prison by the Dubai Criminal Court for attempting to murder his cousin.

The accused shared an apartment with the victim in Dubai's Satwa area.

According to case details, the incident occurred when an argument erupted between the accused (AA) and his cousin over a shared meal that quickly escalated, with the former stabbing the victim with a knife in the stomach.

The seriously injured victim underwent an urgent surgery after the attack that saved his life.

 

Sharing details of the attack during the investigation, the victim told the Public Prosecution that an argument broke out over a shared meal and how much food they had each consumed. The argument escalated after the accused abused him, and while the victim was leaving the room, the accused followed him and stabbed him in the stomach with a knife, hit him and knocked him to the ground.

The defendant confessed to the crime, claiming that he did not intend to kill his cousin.

