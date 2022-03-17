Expo 2020 Dubai Ends Soon: Here's What Not to Miss

The multi-month Expo 2020 Dubai will come to an end on March 31 and the final days of the expo are packed with events. There will be a lot to see and do, but here are some of the most notable and important events you won’t want to miss as the festivities conclude.

The FIBA 3x3 and Slam-Dunk Competition

On the last two days of Expo 2020 Dubai (March 30-31), the International Basketball Federation will be holding a three-on-three basketball tournament and a slam-dunk contest.

If you’re at all interested in sports and want to see amazing feats of athleticism, be sure not to miss this event as it’s guaranteed to impress.

But don’t take our word for it, just watch a slam-dunk contest video online to get a taste of what you’ll be in for at the FIBA Expo 2020 Dubai show.

Philippines Food Fiesta

Food has been a major attraction all throughout Expo 2020 Dubai and this is no less true for the final month.

The Philippines Food Fiesta, running from March 11 to March 27, will feature delicious cuisine from the Philippines that were unavailable earlier in the expo.

Head to the Philippines Pavilion anytime between 10:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. to try some cultural masterpieces and meals made to satisfy.

Expo 2020 Dubai Airshow

The United Arab Emirates Air Force will be stepping up and soaring through the skies for this Expo 2020 Dubai closing ceremony.

Be at the Air Display Mobility District at 4:00 p.m. March 31, the final day of the expo, for an amazing display of skill and military prowess at this airshow.

Exposonix Concert

But if food, basketball, or airshows don’t do it for you, consider heading to the Exposonix 16 Piece concert taking place at the Jubilee Stage on March 31 at 5:00 p.m..

The band, which has been coined as the official band of Expo 2020 Dubai, will be playing everything from originals to covers dating from the 70s to today’s major hits.

This will be the last concert of the Expo 2020 Dubai, so you can rest assured it will be one to remember.