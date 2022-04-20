Expo 2020 Dubai: Official Says Most Pavilions Will Stay

Expo 2020 Dubai offered hope to the entire world for a better future, especially amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, said Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Commissioner-General of Expo 2020 Dubai.

In an interview with the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Sheikh Nahyan stressed that the UAE’s hosting of Expo 2020 Dubai has proven the success of the nation’s journey and approach.

He added that the major event attracted the world’s attention to the UAE and the commercial, investment and economic opportunities it offers.

Sheikh Nahyan said the world spoke the language of humanity in the UAE, a country known for its giving, for six months, and offered hope for a better future.

He noted that most pavilions will remain standing in the city, and related cultural and academic events will continue.

He also commended the distinguished Emirati model of volunteering at Expo 2020 Dubai, affirming that nearly 33,000 volunteers provided leading services and facilitated the visits of over 24 million guests.

All countries that participated in Expo 2020 Dubai were treated with respect, appreciation and equality, and many celebrated their national days at the event, Sheikh Nahyan said.