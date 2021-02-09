Falastin In DC: 100 Days Exhibition of Palestinian Art

This is the last month of the Exhibition by Palestinian Artists; A Co-production of Palestine Museum US & Gallery Al-Quds At The Jerusalem Fund in Virginia Ave in Washington, DC.

The 100 days exhibit started on December 1st 2020 and will end on March 1st 2021; featuring works of artists artists Ghasan Abu Laban Mohammed Al Haj Nahla Asia Jacqueline Bejani Manal Deeb Najat El-Khairy Ayman Essa Sana Farah-Bishara Samia Halaby Samar Hussaini Solange Diaz Marcos Taqi Al-Sabatin Ruby Younis.

This exhibition features a broad range of subject and media, foregrounding the diversity and talents of artists in Palestine and the diaspora. From Taqi Al-Sabatin’s tender landscape of Gaza, to Solange Diaz Marcos’ “Tree of Life” and “Exile” in stark white on black, to Nahla Asia’s surreal “Immigration”, each artist handles the eternal subject of terroir in their unique way. We see faces, from Palestinian heroes by Jacqueline Bejani to images formed from artists’ imaginations and memories.

Sculptures by Sana Farah Bishara and Mohammed Al Haj speak to the immense talent and ingenuity of artists working under the most difficult of circumstances—viewers will be amazed at the secret behind Al Haj’s evocative pieces. And Najat El Khairy gives us a porcelain sculpture that incorporates the heritage of Palestinian embroidery in a way unique to her.

In that vein, Samar Hussaini also interprets tatreez in a new and modern idiom, using papier-mâché and printed silk. And, importantly, abstraction is also in the toolbox of Palestinian artists, as we are proud to feature a large work by one of the most important living Palestinian artists, Samia Halaby.

"I am delighted to co-curate FalsastinDC for Gallery Al-Quds, showcasing the work of Palestinian artists from the Palestine Museum US," Dagmar Painter Curator Emerita Gallery Al-Quds DC.

"It is especially appropriate that the artists represented and the sponsors have united in this effort, when we look at the art and titles of the work. At a time when the world is experiencing conflicts that tear us apart, while a lone virus threatens us all, these artists have come together to show how an enlightening and optimistic display of beautifully formed and often brightly colored work can lift our spirits and unify us" Nancy Nesvet Head Curator Palestine Museum US.

Palestine Museum US was founded by Palestinian American businessman Faisal Saleh who, after over 40 years of entrepreneurial work, is turning his attention to managing the most ambitious Palestinian media project in the United States. Located in Woodbridge, Connecticut, USA, the museum opened its doors on April 22, 2018.

"Since I founded the museum on April 22, 2018, I have worked toward celebrating Palestinian cultural and artistic achievement and fulfilling my dream of bringing Palestinian artists’ work to a US and global audience."

"Believing that many talented artists, writers, musicians and filmmakers have not attained the recognition in the world outside Palestine that they deserve, it is my honor and privilege to provide a space for their work, and to showcase the Palestinian experience, in Palestine and the diaspora, and to research and preserve Palestinian history."

"We have shown over 100 artists of many genres who have told the Palestinian story to the US and global audience through works of visual art, film, literature and mixed media and we are proud to serve as a cultural common ground for all Palestinians," Faisal Saleh.