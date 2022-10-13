Farmer in Gaza Discovers a Rare Ancient Treasure

Palestinian farmer Salman al-Nabahin's shovel, struck a hard item as he was planting a new olive tree. He called his son, and over three months, the two carefully unearthed a magnificent mosaic dating back to the Byzantine era. Experts now consider this to be one of the most significant archaeological treasure finds ever discovered in Gaza.



Nabahin said he and his son first started digging to figure out why some trees had not fully taken root. The son's axe then struck a hard, strange-looking object.

This Palestinian farmer found a floor mosaic dating back to the Byzantine-era 👇 pic.twitter.com/gRuCleiQ2C — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) October 12, 2022

“I searched on the internet … We learned it was a mosaic belonging to the Byzantine era,” said the father, sitting next to his discovery. “I see it as a treasure, dearer than a treasure. It isn’t personal, it belongs to every Palestinian,” the man from the Bureij refugee camp in the center of the Gaza Strip said.



The find is now all over the social media with many websites have documented with pictures the recent discoveries. Glowing images show the clarity of the finds under different hashtags including (#Gaza Strip. #Israel #Archaeology #history #culture).

The Palestinian Ministry of Tourism has been upbeat about what is being seen as a glorious find. There are a number of panels of animals depicting life as it existed in the fifth century that saw the Byzantine empire leading to Roman times in the eastern territories.



“The archaeological discovery is still in its early stages and we await to know more of the secrets and civilisation values,” the ministry said in a statement. “National research teams are working in partnership with international experts and scientists from the French Biblical and Archaeological School of Jerusalem.”







Written by Sondos Swed