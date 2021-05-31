Fashion House Alaia Show Off First Collection After a Long Time!

On July 4, just one day before Paris Couture Week begins, designer and newly-minted artistic director at Alaia Pieter Mulier will show his first official collection for the Paris-based label.

It will mark the brand’s first runway show since Tunisian couturier Azzedine Alaïa’s death in November 2017 at the age of 77, as well as Mulier’s debut at the helm of a brand. It will also be the first time that the house jointly presents its ready-to-wear and couture collections.

The show will take place exactly four-years after the late designer presented what would be his last show in July 2017.

The Belgian powerhouse, who has been Raf Simons’ right-hand man for a decade, following the designer from Jil Sander, to Dior and Calvin Klein, was appointed as the artistic director of Alaia in February.

“It is an absolute dream to join this prestigious Maison, its beautiful ateliers and its talented team," Mulier said in a statement at the time. "Always ahead of his time and open to all arts and cultures, Azzedine Alaia’s powerful vision has served as an inspiration, as he always sought to give the necessary time to innovative and enduring creation.”

