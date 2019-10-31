Fatmah Baothman: First Arab Woman to Earn Ph.D in Artificial Intelligence

When Dr. Fatmah Baothman forayed into the world of computer systems, she discovered her penchant for machine communication and interaction.

Today, Baothman is the first woman in the Middle East to earn a Ph.D in modern artificial intelligence (AI) and has recently been appointed as the board president of the Artificial Intelligence Society.

While studying English at the University of Arizona, Baothman was introduced to computer systems that help non-native English speakers. In 2013, she graduated from the School of Computing and Engineering at the University of Huddersfield in the UK, where she obtained a Ph.D. in phonology-based automatic speech recognition for Arabic.





Here, Baothman's work primarily focused on AI, and she got a chance to learn forecasting, pattern recognition, phonology and phonetics, acoustics, machine learning and mathematics. Her contribution to AI won her many laurels including two international awards from the US and the UK.

Baothman has worked for over 25 years as an assistant professor in computing and IT at KAU, and played a vital role in establishing the university's computer science department for women, reported Arab News.

She has served as Apple center manager, director of the education sector at King Abdullah Economic City, director of the E-learning Researcher Program in Dubai, deputy director of the information technology (IT) center at King Abdul Aziz University (KAU), and president of the Women Engineers Committee at the Saudi Council of Engineering.

Not resting on her laurels, Baothman went to write several books on AI, and many of her articles have been published in magazines and scientific journals. She also translated a book on modern AI into Arabic language to give a better understanding of the subject.

This article has been adapted from its original source.