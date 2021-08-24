Festival Fringe: Giant Cultural Sprinkler is Back in Edinburgh

When the Edinburgh festival began over the first full weekend of August, after a pandemic-enforced the stages weren’t surrounded by the hubbub of excited beer garden drinkers. The Festival has an experimental look on the post-Covid return.

And still is not too late. Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2021 is going on until 30 August.

This year’s Festival Fringe offers an eclectic variety of online dance performances, including naked experimental circus and trampolining.

There are nearly 800 in-person and online 2021 #EdFringe shows available so far!



The world-renowned Edinburgh Festival Fringe officially comes to life with an exciting hybrid program of thousand of in-person and online shows.

Its not long now till the @hrzn_showcase begins!



Horizon is a a vibrant new performance showcase for Edinburgh Festival Fringe, designed to celebrate visionary artists and cultural leaders, currently making work in England.



Nearly 1,500 different shows, events, and exhibitions will have been staged across the city's five major festivals by the end of this month.

From 06 – 30 August, Edinburgh once again hosts a diverse and exciting selection of work from the worlds of theatre, dance, circus, comedy, music, musicals and opera, cabaret and variety, children’s shows, spoken word, exhibitions, events, and more.

Audiences are able to access a wide range of amazing Fringe shows through socially distanced in-person events, scheduled online performances, and on-demand digital shows.

This year’s Fringe also features a scaled-back program of street events in managed locations; a range of community engagement work, and a program of activity for artists and arts industry professionals.

“The Fringe is always a remarkable feat, but this year, it’s nothing short of extraordinary. In the face of complex restrictions and enormous challenges, the Fringe community has created a diverse and engaging program".

Although live events were able to return from mid-May, planning for this year’s Edinburgh festivals was dogged by uncertainty over what curbs on events and audiences would still be in place in August.

All work is being delivered in strict accordance with Scottish Government COVID-19 guidance, to ensure a safe, secure, and enjoyable festival for artists, audiences, and residents.

Whether you're in Edinburgh or not, there are plenty of shows available to watch online this year.

