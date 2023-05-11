1st baby in UK born using DNA from 3 people

ALBAWABA - A baby was born using three people's DNA, this marks the first time in history of the United Kingdom.

A higher percentage of the baby's DNA comes from two parents, and a small percentage (about 0.1 percent) comes from a female donor.

The United Kingdom’s fertility regulator confirmed the birth of the baby, and that the DNA of three individuals was used.

Per The Guardian: "The technique, known as mitochondrial donation treatment, uses tissue from the eggs of healthy female donors to create IVF embryos that are free from harmful mutations their mothers carry and are likely to pass on to their children."

This experiment comes in an effort to prevent children from inheriting rare genetic diseases.

The work aimed to help women with mutated mitochondria to have babies without the risk of passing on genetic disorders.

It is worth mentioning that some families have lost multiple children, and doctors believe that this technique is the only option for them to have a healthy child.

The first baby born this way was delivered in the U.S. in 2016 to a Jordanian family.