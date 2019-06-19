First Egyptian Animated Movie to be Screened after 20 Years

Twenty years after the project launching, producers of the first Egyptian animated movie dubbed "The Knight & The Princess" announced that the movie is set to be screened in Egyptian cinemas in October.

Director and screenwriter Basheer al-Deeq told Asharq Al-Awsat: "The project's total budget hit 10 million Egyptian pounds spent over 20 years, the time required for making this movie, which was only a dream at the beginning."

If produced today, a movie with the same features as "The Knight & The Princess" could require a huge budget, he added.

Deeq said they used the 2D animation, the same technique used in renowned movies such as "The Lion King". The characters in the work are drawn by the late artist Mustapha Hussein, while the animation processes were conducted by Egyptian artists from the Magic Company.





The director revealed that Al-Gouna and the Cairo International film festivals requested to screen the movie in their upcoming editions to celebrate the experience. However, the final decision is not yet taken, noting that screening the movie in big festivals will not affect its chances of recording high revenues in the local box office.

Al-Deeq promised the audience that "The Knight & The Princess" is a professional work that compete with Disney movies. The director noted that the movie doesn't only target children. It is expected to lure fans from all ages.

The director explained that the movie brings together many Egyptian stars; some are still alive, and other passed away after performing their roles.

This article has been adapted from its original source.