The First Group of Pilgrims Arrive in Jeddah for Hajj by Sea

The first batch of pilgrims coming by sea arrived in Jeddah Islamic Port from the port of Sawakin in Sudan.

It comprises 1633 pilgrims during this year's Hajj season 1440 AH, in the presence of President of Saudi Ports Authority (MAWANI) Eng. Saad bin Abdulaziz Al-Khalb and a number of the Port's officials.

President of MAWANI said that the operational plan prepared for this year's Hajj aims to receive 22,000 pilgrims through Jeddah Islamic Port, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

He added that this also comes with a remarkable increase from the number of pilgrims of the previous year by 37%, through 22 trips on board 4 ferries, with a marked increase from the number of trips of the previous year by 29%.





