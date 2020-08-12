First Saudi Woman Becomes Head of The Tabuk Regional Council

Saudi Arabia has appointed Dr. Khulood Mohammed al-Khamis to become the head of Tabuk’s regional council, making her the first woman to hold the role in the kingdom.

Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Tabuk Region, met Khamis in his office after he decided to appoint her to the position.

His highness congratulated her on the role as the first woman to occupy this position of secretary general of the regional council in Saudi Arabia.

This article has been adapted from its original source.