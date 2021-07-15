'Focus on Life' : Change the Way You Live – New Book on Getting the Life You Desire

We’ve all yearned for lives that are more fulfilling, more organised, more everything. In just 120 pages Jagmohan Singh takes the reader through the steps required to become the best version of themselves.

Advocating simple changes to our daily routines, including waking up early, being kind and working hard day-by-day and brick-by-brick, this concise and adept book demystifies how to achieve what so many other self-help books have failed to deliver.

Newly published, Focus on Life: Change the Way You Live is a best-seller in waiting.

Synopsis: This book is about your ‘life pattern’, your job and how you can change it. It is also about your marriage; how you can improve your time together with loved ones and lead a more fulfilling life.

To achieve such a seemingly impossible thing, you can do various vital activities and thought processes to help this become easier, including the key points throughout this book. Working six days a week and still having time for family and friends seems complicated, but you will find yourself in a much better position for later life. Figure out which chores and jobs you can complete before and after work to make time for the things you wish to do, like spending time with your family.

Learn to start financial planning as early as you can to secure your future. This planning connects to many other points discussed in this book, leaving you money for a rainy day if needed or allowing you to focus on your job first and foremost on the road to becoming successful. Even helping you become strong and independent, leading to better mental health and confidence.

If you decide to have a family of your own, motivate your children and friends to better themselves. Become their mentor and help them achieve their own goals in life. You’ll need to practice discipline to be able to reach these goals. It’s a challenging aspect to nail down in one’s life, but the benefits are undeniably helpful. Don’t look back; focus forward. Focus on your job, your life, and your family.

In later life when you’re looking into retirement, you’ll be secure, happy, wise, and healthy. And of course, last but most important; focus on life—plan for a better future.

Reviews have been extremely positive:

From a young age I have been struggling with stress and depression, as being a student, it is hard. However, ever since I came across this book it has changed me by helping me develop many skills such as organisation, financial planning and helping me lead a better life. I highly recommend this book to other students and workers. (Amazon Customer)

This book covers it all when it comes to helping you change the way you live so that you can achieve all your endeavours. Credit to the author who has done a fantastic job! I would highly recommend this book to anyway looking for success. (Oscar Jones)

About the author:

Jagmohan Singh started as a salesman. Following a career in property lettings and sales I am focusing on property investment and management. Now that I am close to retirement, my focus is on writing books.