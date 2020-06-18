Food Glorious Food: Obese Chinese Tops The Scale at 280 Kg in Lockdown

Confined to his home due to the Covid-19 lockdown, an already obese Chinese man, 26, gained life-threatening weight at 280kgs in five months.

Identified as only Zhou, the man from Wuhan where the coronavirus epidemic first broke out, weighed 177kgs before the lockdown. The 5 feet 7 inches tall Zhou gained another 101kgs while staying at home in five months to avoid Covid-19, Daily Mail reported.

He was wheeled into ICU earlier this month after he fell critically ill and was diagnosed with heart failure and respiratory dysfunction.

After nine days of treatment, he was finally stable and transferred to a regular ward.

Footage and images released by the Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University show medical workers examining Zhou after he was admitted to the hospital on June 1.

Zhou, a worker at an internet cafe, has been overweight his entire life. His doctor, Li Zhen, said Zhou desperately sought help as he had not been able to fall asleep for 48 hours and could barely speak. He had to be carried onto the hospital bed by six security guys and four medical workers together.

Now that his health is stable, Zhou is set to undergo a weight-loss operation by removing part of his stomach. However, before that he has a mammoth task to accomplish - losing 55 pounds in the next three months to reduce the risk of the surgery.

This article has been adapted from its original source.