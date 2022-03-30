Footballers Join UN to Raise Funds for Ukrainian Refugees

Six international football players joined forces with U.N. agencies to raise funds for people fleeing the war in Ukraine.

The U.N. refugee agency (UNHCR) and World Food Program shared a video featuring 2010 FIFA World Cup winner and Manchester United's Spanish midfielder Juan Mata, and Bayern Munich's Canadian left back Alphonso Davies, Borussia Dortmund's German midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud, Everton's Bosnian goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, and Manchester City women's football club's English right back Lucy Bronze, and Olympique Lyon women's (OL Feminin) football team's Norwegian forward Ada Hegerberg.

Davies, Dahoud, and Begovic have refugee backgrounds.

Bayern Munich star Davies, 21, was born in a refugee camp in Ghana to Liberian parents.

Dortmund's Dahoud, 26, was born in Syria and he was the first Syrian refugee to play in Germany’s top-tier league Bundesliga.

Everton goalkeeper Begovic, 34, and his family were forced to flee their home in Bosnia and Herzegovina in the 1990s – they first arrived in Germany before moving to Canada.

"It's heartbreaking to see millions of people are fleeing their homes in Ukraine. This is why we have launched the #Football4Ukraine emergency appeal. An appeal directly to the football community. If we stand together as one team, we can all make a difference for families affected by the conflict in Ukraine,” the footballers said in the video.

"Your donation will help not only those who have crossed the border as refugees, but also those who remain inside Ukraine. Whoever you are, wherever you are, whatever club you support, please donate now," they added.

Donations can be made on the websites of the UNHCR and WFP.

Russia's war against Ukraine, which started on Feb. 24, has met with international outrage, with the EU, U.S., and the U.K., among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,179 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 1,860 injured, according to estimates by the U.N., which cautioned that the true figure is likely far higher.

More than 3.9 million Ukrainians have also fled to several European countries, with millions more displaced inside the country, according to the U.N. refugee agency.