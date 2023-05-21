  1. Home
Fossil of mosasaur found in Morocco

Published May 21st, 2023 - 10:20 GMT
mosasaur
Shutterstock

ALBAWABA Scientists have discovered a new species of mosasaur, a sea-dwelling lizard from the age of the dinosaurs, with strange, ridged teeth unlike those of any known reptile, the discovery concerns a fossil of a sea-dwelling lizard, the University of Bath announced on Wednesday.

 Dr. Nick Longrich from the Milner Centre for Evolution at the University of Bath, who led the study said “It’s a surprise,” “It’s not like any mosasaur, or any reptile, even any vertebrate we’ve seen before.

Morocco has been home to several similar discoveries in recent years.

In April, scientists discovered a fossil of sturgeon, which is believed to be over 66 million years old. It is also believed to be the first of its kind to be found in Africa

