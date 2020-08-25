Four Men Steal $45k Worth of Face Masks Jailed For Six Months in Dubai

The group of four men who stole Dh167,000 ($45,458) worth of face masks and nuts will be jailed for six months, a Dubai court ruled on Tuesday.

The Asian men, between 23 and 41 years old, used a chainsaw to break into a warehouse in Dubai, court records show. They also smashed the glass window of a bus parked in front of the warehouse so they could drive it to clear the way.

The group stole 100 big boxes of face masks, with each box containing 50 small packs, and 32 boxes of nuts, all worth Dh167,386 ($45,563).

The Dubai Court of First Instance found the four men guilty of robbery and damage to private property.

Each of them would also have to pay a Dh167,386 ($45,563) fine, following which they will be deported. All of them are in detention.

The owner of the company, an Iraqi, said he discovered the robbery around 8am on June 7. "I found the locks broken and the bus moved from where it had been parked. I called the police."

A police lieutenant confirmed that the incident was reported in the industrial area of Al Qusais.

"The robbery was captured on the surveillance cameras. The thieves were seen arriving in a vehicle, then moving the bus, breaking the locks with a chainsaw, stealing the merchandise, and then fleeing the scene.

"We were able to trace the location of two defendants, who lived in Sharjah. We arrested them in the industrial area of the emirate after getting a public prosecution warrant and in coordination with the emirate's police."

The other two accused were also apprehended in the Sharjah industrial area.

The court ruling is subject to appeal.

This article has been adapted from its original source.