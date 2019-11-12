Four Performers Stabbed in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh (Video)

Riyadh police are currently investigating a stabbing that took place at King Abdullah Park in Al-Malaz. The man attacked live performers on a stage and injured four of them. Police evacuated the area as a precautionary measure.

According to Yaser Al-Jalajil, official spokesman for the Saudi Red Crescent in Riyadh, nine teams arrived at the location and transported all injured victims to Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz Hospital. The incident took place at 8 p.m.

التلفزيون السعودي: القبض على مقيم عربي طعن أفراد فرقة اثناء عرض في حديقة الملك عبد الله في العاصمة #الرياض. pic.twitter.com/WjTtr6IyPs — ZaidBenjamin (@ZaidBenjamin5) November 11, 2019

Earlier a video clip of the incident was circulated on social media showing the attacker jumping on the stage and attacking the victims. A security guard was seen tackling the man and bringing him down.

Arab News contacted police sources who said that they were investigating the incident and would issue a statement. According to reports an Arab national armed with a knife was arrested from the scene.





