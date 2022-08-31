France Records The Hottest Summer Since The 90s

  1. Home
Published August 31st, 2022 - 05:55 GMT
hottest summer
Children cool off in water fountains in downtown Nîmes in southern France as a heat wave hits France on August 1, 2022. (Photo by Pascal GUYOT / AFP)

France has seen the second hottest summer since 1900, the German press agency (dpa) quoted Météo-France as saying.

In the months of June, July, and August of this year, which reflect the meteorological summer, the national average temperature will probably be 2.3 degrees Celsius above the reference value, the meteorologists said.

This was the second hottest summer in the country since 1900, after an even hotter summer in 2003.

According to Météo-France, the country had suffered from three heatwaves in the past three months which it described as particularly intense and long.


