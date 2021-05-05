French Journalist Kidnapped in Mali

A French journalist was kidnapped in Mali's northern Gao region, the secretary-general of Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said on Wednesday.

In a series of tweets, Christophe Deloire said a 21-second video showed journalist Olivier Dubois claiming that he was kidnapped on April 8 by Jama'at Nasr al‑Islam wal Muslimin (JNIM).

🔴#French🇫🇷 #journalist Olivier Dubois, in a video released by the jihadist "Group in support of Islam and Muslims" (#JNIM), said he was taken hostage in the city of Gao, #Mali last month.



More on the security situation in Mali & the Sahel from foreign editor @RobParsonsF24⤵️ pic.twitter.com/pyb2Hl8pi2 — FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) May 5, 2021

The JNIM is a militant group that is active in the Maghreb and West Africa formed by the merger of Ansar Dine, the Macina Liberation Front, Al-Mourabitoun, and the Saharan branch of the Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb.

The chief of Reporters Without Borders says that jihadi rebels kidnapped French journalist Olivier Dubois on April 8 while he was working in Mali’s northern city of Gao. https://t.co/zAQCtT63mC — AP Africa (@AP_Africa) May 5, 2021

Dubois called on his family, friends, and authorities to do their best for his release.

Reporters Without Borders has confirmed that another Western journalist has been kidnapped in Mali, after French journalist Olivier Dubois appeared in a video saying he was being held by the jihadist group Al-Qaeda https://t.co/h7juZqnj65 @rsf @RSF_inter — RFI English (@RFI_En) May 5, 2021

Deloire said they were informed two days after Dubois's disappearance. In consultation with the editors who usually employ him, they decided not to make the hostage-taking public so as not to hinder a possible rapid positive outcome.

The RSF called for the release of Dubois. “We ask the Malian and French authorities to do everything possible to obtain his release and send all our support to his family and loved ones.”

#BREAKING French journalist says kidnapped by jihadists in Mali: video pic.twitter.com/aAFMzgvV4S — AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 5, 2021

Dubois was reporting in Gao. On April 8, he did not return to his hotel after lunch, according to Deloire. He usually works for Le Point Afrique and Liberation.

This article has been adapted from its original source.