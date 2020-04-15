Fury Sparks After Videos of Rich Kids Partying in Bali Luxury Villa

A video has has sparked fury after it emerged that dozens of wealthy children have been partying at a luxury villa in Bali during the coronavirus pandemic.

Outraged natives have blasted partygoers, including a British Instagram star, and two Russian models who were caught openly flouting social distancing rules at the birthday party on Sunday.

Footage shows a DJ playing music while revellers drank alcohol and partied at the North Kuta villa.

Someone behind the camera is heard saying: 'Nothing low key about this!'

While Indonesia has not been placed under an official lockdown, residents have been told to stay indoors and avoid gatherings.

Social media users branded the party as 'shameful' and have insisted that attendees should be deported from Bali.

One said: 'If you can't follow the rules, go back to your own country.'

Another clip showed guests laughing outside with the caption: 'Gassed up proper now'.

The shocking footage was posted by an influencer from Manchester called Tyrone Hermitt.

He has since closed his account after receiving backlash online and released an apology.

He said: 'This was not my party. I apologise for attending. I did not realise there was going to be as much people at the party and it looked more busy than it was.

'I respect Bali and will be donating to some charities to help locals who are losing jobs and need help.'

Tyrone was also allegedly seen riding a motorbike with a friend after leaving the party.

Also seen in the video are Russian social media star Ksenia Aldoshenko and model Dorokhova Ksenia.

The party was hosted by playboy pilot Mahmoud Attiya, originally from Egypt, to celebrate his 21st birthday.

He also apologised, telling local media alongside an official: 'We are very sorry for all the trouble.

'We only invited few people but a lot of people showed up so we had a call from security and we closed the DJ and everybody left.

'We totally appreciate the Bali government and immigration and their support to help avoid Covid-19.'

This article has been adapted from its original source.