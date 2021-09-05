Fustat Gardens: View of Egypt’s Immortal History

Egypt is planning to turn the city of Fustat, the oldest Islamic capital in Egypt and Africa, into an open museum that offers tourists a distinctive experience.

The official page of the spokesperson for the Presidency of the Republic, Ambassador Bassam Rady, posted on “Facebook” a video about the national project “Fustat Gardens”, the largest in the Middle East, covering an area of ​​500 acres in the heart of Historic Cairo, entitled “A View of Egypt’s Eternal History.”

It was built by the Muslim general 'Amr ibn al-'As immediately after the Muslim conquest of Egypt in AD 641. The city is located between Babylon Fortress and Al Moqqatam Mount.

The city got its name from the word fustat, meaning “tent”, after the camp set up by the army of ‘Amr ibn al-‘As in the future location of the new capital. Al-Fustat’s very first building was the mosque of Amr ibn al-‘As, which is also known as al-‘Ateeq "the Old (Mosque)”, which was built on the site of the tent in which most of the companions of the Prophet Muhammad gathered.

Today, al-Fustat is a part of the Old Cairo District. It is one of the most deep-rooted places in Greater Cairo, as it contains many archaeological sites, such as the Synagogue of Ben E'zra, more than seven old churches, the Mosque of ‘Amr ibn al-‘As, the excavated remains of the old city of al-Fustat, the Nilometer on al-Rhoda island, the palace of al-Manesterley, and Mohammad Ali Palace in al-Manyal.

Recently Egypt seeks to breathe new life into the ancient city by turning it into an open-air museum for visitors from across the world.

The Fustat Gardens development project aims to design a public park converting the site into a regional and global tourist destination.

The Fustat Hills Park will include a number of activities that depend on the revival of the Egyptian heritage through various Pharaonic, Polar, Islamic, and modern eras, as well as a group of cultural and commercial activities, hotel services, and open theaters, in addition to an area of ​​ancient monuments and excavations, and an area of ​​heritage gardens, as well as a large plateau that allows Unique visual contact with the Pyramids of Giza, Salah El-Din Citadel and Cairo minarets.

The project aims to offer recreational activities and traditional industries typical of the region by reviving its heritage throughout various Pharaonic, Coptic, Islamic, and modern eras.

The location is ideal for tourists seeking an integrated tour given that services that were not available in Egyptian museums before have now been provided, such as restaurants.