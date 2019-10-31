Gambian Woman Claims She Was Kept as a Slave by a Kuwaiti Family

A Gambian woman claims she is a victim of human trafficking who was trafficked from Gambia to Middle East and finally to Cleveland and kept her as a slave for 4 years reports Fox news.

A 31 yr old female called Cleveland police on 15th Oct at 11 pm, who appeared with scarf and scared said she had just escaped from an apartment in the Reserve Square Apartments building.

According to an incident report, the woman told investigators she is a native of The Gambia who was sold to a family in Kuwait. She spent the next four years working for the family as a ‘laborer’ whose job it was to look after an ailing grandmother who was brought to Cleveland on 12th Aug to be admitted in prestigious Cleveland Clinic.

The victim told police that she never had a chance to escape because the Kuwaiti family locked her in her bedroom neither she was allowed to talk to anyone. Three months into their stay in Ohio, the Gambian woman finally saw an opportunity to flee when the family went out one evening two weeks ago.





The woman found a phone and called a friend, who gave her the number of a victim advocate in Arizona. The advocate instructed her to leave the apartment and told her he would contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline and the police on her behalf, which he did.

An investigation into the woman’s allegations of human trafficking is under way. So far, no arrests have been made and the Kuwaiti family have not been named.