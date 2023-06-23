Gamers are now fighters in Russia

ALBAWABA - In a surprising move, Wagner Group, a Russian mercenary company, has announced its search for computer gamers to operate drones on the Ukrainian front. The recruitment call, posted on VKontakte, a popular Russian social media platform, specifically targets individuals aged 21 to 35 with experience in flight simulation games.

According to the advertisement, previous combat experience is not a prerequisite for applicants. Selected candidates will receive health insurance and specialized training to carry out their drone operations effectively. This unconventional recruitment strategy has sparked discussions about the blurring lines between virtual gaming and real-life warfare.

In addition to seeking gamers, Wagner Group has also posted job openings for French interpreters and various positions such as welders, medics, and drivers for its operations in both Africa and Ukraine.

shutterstock

The involvement of private military companies, such as Wagner Group, continues to play a significant role in shaping the dynamics of the conflict. However, recent disputes have emerged between Wagner's founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin, and the Russian Ministry of Defense regarding compliance with official contracts.

Despite these disagreements, the call for gamer recruits highlights the evolving nature of modern warfare, where skills acquired in virtual environments can have real-life applications on the battlefield.

The implications of this new approach raise concerns and underscore the ongoing debate surrounding the use of private military companies in armed conflicts.