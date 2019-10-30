Gang Arrested After a Failed ATM Robbery Attempt in UAE

A gang of four who tried to rob an automated teller machine (ATM) was nabbed by the Ras Al Khaimah Police in just 24 hours.

"The emirate's strict surveillance system made the arrest of the criminals so quick and easy," said Major-General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, general commander of the RAK Police. "Equipped with the latest devices, our staff tracked down the suspects in only a few hours."





"We were alerted that an ATM at an outlet had been damaged by unidentified robbers," said Brigadier Abdullah Ali Menakhas, director-general of police operations. "A CID team was immediately dispatched to the site where an attempted robbery was confirmed."

The robbers tried hard to cut off the electric wiring of the ATM, and damaged it to rob the money from it but in vain, he added.

Search and tracking teams were immediately formed to hunt down the suspects. "Based on the information and evidence gathered, the CID men zeroed in on the gang's hideout." All the robbers were arrested in just 24 hours, he pointed out.

"The tools the criminals used were also found in their possession."

The robbers admitted to their crime, and were referred to the RAK Public Prosecution.

This article has been adapted from its original source.