Gang Use Games to Promote Drugs Sale in Lebanon

The Internal Security Forces announced Saturday that it had busted a drug-trafficking network that used the popular mobile game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, also known as PUBG, to recruit men to sell drugs.

The ISF said that a young woman in the network would interact with young men on the game’s interface and lure them into Beirut’s southern suburbs, where they would be recruited as dealers. The men would then be tasked with selling drugs sourced from the Bekaa Valley to buyers in southern Lebanon and in Mount Lebanon.

The ISF said it had arrested two members of the network, identified as Lebanese citizens M.M. and Aa.H., born in 1997 and 1999, respectively, on May 26-27.

The agency also raided a residential apartment in Baabda’s Ain al-Rummaneh, and seized 370 grams of hashish and 57 plastic boxes containing cocaine, all belonging to the network.

Work is ongoing to arrest the others involved, the ISF said.





