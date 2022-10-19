A Gaza Film Festival: Latest Movies From a Besieged Enclave

ALBAWABA - The Gaza Film Festival kicked off in style with much color. The social media has been rife with the news as international movies are being held for whole one week.

Everyone is writing about this auspicious festival where 43 films are being shown in makeshift theaters for everyone to go and enjoy in an enclave that has been under Israeli siege since 2007.

📸 Pictures 》Under the title of " See Us" , Pa-lestinian actors from Gaza launch " Red Carpet Film Festival" in Gaza which show several films expressing the reality and suffering of Pal-estinians.#SRE#HouseOfTheDragonHBO pic.twitter.com/uLGFWMsqKo — Al Shabab Radio English SRE (@AlshababRadio) October 17, 2022

The event is termed variously according to the different people you speak to. Its called both Gaza's "Red Carpet Film Festival" and/or the Human Rights Film Festival - and this its sixth edition.

Best of luck and Bon Cinema to all those attending the sixth Red Carpet Human Rights Film Festival in #Gaza, #Palestine. pic.twitter.com/jn5CZtPAVO — Arash Azizi آرش عزیزی (@arash_tehran) October 17, 2022

Hashtags (#film #media #filmfestival #humanrights #filmphotography #art) are already made to show the importance of the event where many films are being screened. Most of the people in the Strip say it partially relieves daily tensions about the possibility of more Israeli wars.

The Red Carpet Human Rights Film Festival, which opened on Thursday, is showing around 40 films at a recently renovated culture centre...#Gaza https://t.co/WJKAXU8jwy — The Peninsula Qatar (@PeninsulaQatar) October 17, 2022

Cinema houses have been banned in Gaza for a long time but the fact that events such as these are being held shows the Hamas authorities maybe relaxing somewhat in their approach.