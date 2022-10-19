  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. A Gaza Film Festival: Latest Movies From a Besieged Enclave

A Gaza Film Festival: Latest Movies From a Besieged Enclave

Al Bawaba Staff

Al Bawaba Staff

Published October 19th, 2022 - 07:35 GMT
Gaza Film Festival
A file picture shows Palestinians attending the opening ceremony of the Red Carpet Human Rights Film Festival in Gaza-Karama Palestine, in Gaza City. (AFP)

ALBAWABA - The Gaza Film Festival kicked off in style with much color. The social media has been rife with the news as international movies are being held for whole one week. 

Everyone is writing about this auspicious festival where 43 films are being shown in makeshift theaters for everyone to go and enjoy in an enclave that has been under Israeli siege since 2007. 

The event is termed variously according to the different people you speak to. Its called both Gaza's "Red Carpet Film Festival" and/or the Human Rights Film Festival - and this its sixth edition.  

Hashtags (#film #media #filmfestival #humanrights #filmphotography #art) are already made to show the importance of the event where many films are being screened. Most of the people in the Strip say it partially relieves daily tensions about the possibility of more Israeli wars.

Cinema houses have been banned in Gaza for a long time but the fact that events such as these are being held shows the Hamas authorities maybe relaxing somewhat in their approach. 

 

 

Tags:GazaMovieshuman rightsIsraeli siege

Via SyndiGate.info


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...