Gazan artist draws 'sand tapestry' in memory of quakes dead

ALBAWABA - The Turkish-Syria earthquake is sending shockwaves around the world for its intensity, and heartache.

Palestinian artist Mohamed Totah writes the names of Turkey and Syria in Arabic on the beach sand in Gaza in solidarity with the victims of the earthquake tragedy in the two countries.#FreePalestine #earthquake pic.twitter.com/i8MTvw2JFN — Johann Spischak (@SDGMasterglass) February 12, 2023

Palestinian artist Mohamed Totah made a tapestry of Turkey and Syria on the Gaza beach so that everyone remembers the dead, currently estimated at 27,000 on Sunday where more bodies being pulled out of the rubble and debris six days after the deadly earthquakes and their aftershocks occurred.

Palestinian disabled artist Mohamed Totah inscribes the names of Türkiye and Syria on the beach sand in Gaza to show solidarity with the earthquake victims https://t.co/SAELLY4FCZ pic.twitter.com/zKqgAKYNZd — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) February 12, 2023

Anadolu made a full feature with pictures about the Gazan artist: "We, the Palestinian people, have tasted pain and suffering and we feel the calamity that befell our people in Syria and Türkiye,” said Totah, who lost a leg in an Israeli military offensive on Gaza in 2009.

The Palestinian artist Mohamed Totah writes the names of Turkey and Syria in Arabic on the beach of Gaza, in solidarity with the victims of the earthquake which took place in the two countries. pic.twitter.com/7nAzuiwKpy — Palestinian Girl (@Palnews22) February 11, 2023

The painting shows the names of Türkiye and Syria written on the sand, with a fist of a Palestinian flag.

Palestinian fine artist Mohamed Totah carves the names of Turkey and Syria (in Arabic) on the beach sand in Gaza in solidarity with the victims of the tragic earthquake in the two countries. pic.twitter.com/WpyQCaxI7b — Wafa News Agency - English (@WAFANewsEnglish) February 11, 2023

The earthquakes were felt by 13 million people across 10 provinces in Türkiye, and also many other countries in the region including Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, Palestine, Jordan, Israel and Iraq.