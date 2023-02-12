  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. Gazan artist draws 'sand tapestry' in memory of quakes's dead

Gazan artist draws 'sand tapestry' in memory of quakes dead

Published February 12th, 2023 - 08:10 GMT
Turkey-Syria
(Courtesy: Anadolu)

ALBAWABA - The Turkish-Syria earthquake is sending shockwaves around the world for its intensity, and heartache.

Palestinian artist Mohamed Totah made a tapestry of Turkey and Syria on the Gaza beach so that everyone remembers the dead, currently estimated at 27,000 on Sunday where more bodies being pulled out of the rubble and debris six days after the deadly earthquakes and their aftershocks occurred.

Anadolu made a full feature with pictures about the Gazan artist: "We, the Palestinian people, have tasted pain and suffering and we feel the calamity that befell our people in Syria and Türkiye,” said Totah, who lost a leg in an Israeli military offensive on Gaza in 2009.

The painting shows the names of Türkiye and Syria written on the sand, with a fist of a Palestinian flag.

The earthquakes were felt by 13 million people across 10 provinces in Türkiye, and also many other countries in the region including Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, Palestine, Jordan, Israel and Iraq.

 

Tags:PalestineGazaSyriaTurkeyMohamed Totah

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...