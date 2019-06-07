German Artist Builds World’s Tallest Sandcastle for 58-foot

An international team of artists worked together in Germany to build a 57.94-foot-tall sandcastle that broke a Guinness World Record.

The artists, who included representatives from the Netherlands, Latvia, Poland, Russia and Hungary, completed work on the sandcastle Wednesday in Binz and it was officially measured by Guinness and dubbed the world's tallest sandcastle.





The sculpture surpassed a 54.72-foot sandcastle that was made in Germany in 2017.

The artists, who used more than 11 tons of sand to build the castle, had been working since May and used a digger and crane to arrange the sand.

The castle will be on display through Nov. 3.

