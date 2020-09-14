Get to Know The 3,000-Year History of Mud Houses in Iran's Kang Village

More than a thousand meters above sea level on the slopes of Mount Binalud, northeast Iran, sits a remarkable village of Kang with an antiquity of more than 3,000 years.

The atmospheric village is situated at a distance of some 30 km from Mashhad, the capital of Khorasan Razavi province. It is also adjacent to Nishabur, known for its turquoise handicrafts and mines.

The village offers its visitors a bizarre scene of architecture that can more or less be found in other parts of the country; each house is built on another’s rooftop, most of which having porch-balconies and earthen roofs.

Upon getting there and all along the way towards atop, sightseers can perpetuate their visit by capturing amazing pictures of hospitable people and their hillside houses.

Kang is a contender as ‘Khorasan’s Masuleh’ that is also a homogenous stepped village of stacked mud-brick homes in northern Iran.

The country plans to try its luck on registering the millennium-old Masuleh as a UNESCO World Heritage site in the coming years.

This article has been adapted from its original source.