Get Superman Skills in a Squirrel Suit

If you have ever had a dream in which you can fly then put on a parachute and a ‘flying-squirrel suit’ and jump from an airplane! This is how you can make it real.

With a special costume, you will jump into the abyss and you can feel like a bird. Wingsuiting is an extreme sport in which the thrill comes from gliding.

Human flight is truly made possible by means of a wingsuit. In recent years, the interest and popularity of wingsuiting have grown exponentially. Improvements in wingsuit design have kept pace allowing feats of flying that were thought impossible only a few years ago.

We'll start with the truth: you're not going to be able to hop onto a plane or wander off a cliff in a wingsuit tomorrow, much the same as you wouldn't expect to be let loose on an F18 bomber day after joining the air force. Learning to fly a wingsuit requires building up a few years of skydiving experience, a bit of patience, and a good mental attitude.

A wingsuit is nothing to take lightly. It’s a bunch of fabric with the heart of a fighter plane. Since a wingsuit is an airfoil built around a person, you’ll need to put in plenty of time and energy to learn how to fly it, just like any other pilot.

The wingsuit outfit resembles a flying squirrel costume. The suit is put on both legs and arms, and pieces of fabric are sewn between the limbs. A daredevil who decides to fly and spreads all his limbs puts up such a resistance to the air that he can glide at high speed.

The flight is usually started by jumping off the plane or, in even more extreme cases, jumping from a high mountain or rock. Then, apart from the "ordinary" gliding, impressions are also provided by the passing treetops, rocks, or other obstacles. To land, the jumper opens his parachute and calmly ends his crazy flight.

What characterizes this sport is the high speeds achieved by "aviators". The average speed of the wingsuiters is around 200 km / h.

The sport was founded in the 90s when the suit was patented. The inspiration for its creation was a flying squirrel, which during the flight spreads its limbs in such a way that the skin between them creates a large supporting surface and allows gliding.

Wingsuiting is a very dangerous sport. Many of those practicing this sport are looking for adrenaline flying lower and lower, often at the height of trees. Many times many of these adventures have ended tragically. Every year 20 people are killed practicing wingsuit.