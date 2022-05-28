Get a Taste of Mediterranean Cinema in Morocco's Tetouan

The city of Tetouan, Morocco, will host its 27th Mediterranean Film Festival, from June 10 to 17.

The film fest returns after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Last year it was forced to hold its events online.

The organisers explained: “We consider the current timing propitious to restore the natural rhythm of our lives and to meet the expectations of our film-loving audience as part of this unique event which the city of Tetouan is proud to host".

The seven day event will see the screening of 12 feature films and eight documentaries.

Since its founding in 1985 by the “Friends of Cinema in Tetouan” association, the Tetouan Mediterranean Film festival has sought to introduce the various trends and schools of film characteristic of Mediterranean countries.

Since its inception, it has been known for its firm commitment to defending and promoting a new Mediterranean cinema. It is also celebrated for being a festival linked to the city of Tetouan, the city of arts and the capital of culture in northern Morocco, with an influence that reaches all parts of the North African kingdom.

Since 2017, the festival foundation has been headed by Ahmed El-Hassani, one of the founders of the original Friends of Cinema Association as well as of the Tetouan Film Forum and, 39 years ago, of the city’s vibrant Mediterranean Film Festival. Together with festival director Noureddine Bendris, he has worked to develop and enrich the event without abandoning its Mediterranean-focused values.