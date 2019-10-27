Get Your Hands on a Tiffany Calendar Even if You Are Not Very Rich!

Luxury jewellery brand Tiffany & Co has launched its first ever advent calendar...but you'll have to be very quick, and very rich to get your hands on one.

The luxury calendar contains 24 gifts priced between £100 ($128)and £13,000 ($16,667) with only four available in the whole world, and just one going on sale in the UK.

Behind each door of the four-foot, 11-stone calendar lies a gift in the famous little blue Tiffany box, with dozens of designs including a 18 carat Rose Gold pendant with Diamonds, the popular Tiffany Key, and a sterling silver harmonica.





From the outside, the calendar looked like the brand's New York flagship store, and it was designed by London artist and illustrator Pat Vale.

British customers will be able to get their hands on the UK version in Harrods from November 9.

Once packaged the luxury calendar will weigh more than 25 stone - but will be assembled upon delivery via a White Glove Service.

Luxury advent calendars have become all the rage in recent years, as people trade in their 99p chocolate-filled Christmas countdowns for ones filled with jewellery, upmarket produce and beauty gifts.

Earlier this week, Boots revealed that three of their £42 ($53) beauty calendars have been selling every second, after more than 226,000 customers signed up to a waiting list, and they were able to buy the calendar 24 hours before it went on general sale.

The festive must-have is packed full of No7 goodies worth £173 ($221)- making it undeniably excellent value for money.

Elsewhere, sales of food and drink advent calendars have soared in recent years with people counting down the festive period with everything from gin, beer, popcorn, tea and gourmet cheese.

Tiffany's launch comes amid reports Louis Vuitton owner LVMH has approached Tiffany & Co with an acquisition offer.

LVMH submitted a preliminary, non-binding offer to Tiffany earlier this month sources said.

Tiffany has hired advisers to review LVMH's offer but has not yet responded to it, and there is no certainty that it will negotiate a deal.

The exact price that LVMH was offering to buy Tiffany, which has a market capitalization of $11.9billion (£9.28bn), has not been revealed.

This article has been adapted from its original source.