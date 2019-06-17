Get Your Toy in Tehran, All Domestic!

The second national fair of toys and entertainment opens in Tehran today with manufacturers and companies displaying their latest products, IRIB reported on Sunday.

The Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) plays host to the 5-day event aiming at promoting Iranian toys and supporting domestic producers.

Over 70 manufacturing companies are presenting more than 900 domestic toys as well as educational, intellectual, artistic and cultural products that are made by Iranian innovators, and based on Iranian culture, Vida Maleki, secretary of the supervisory board of toys explained.





“A country can reach economic growth when encourages people to support domestic producers; which results in a rise production and employment opportunities in the country, and consequently, the economy will boom,” she noted.

The national toys and entertainment fair opens up a good opportunity for the toy industry, which can help in economic growth, she added.

“Thanks to creative investors and high quality products, Iranian toys are being exported to other countries as well,” she concluded.

This article has been adapted from its original source.