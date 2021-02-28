Giant Golden Statue of Trump up For Sale, Asking Price is $100,000

Donald Trump is set to make closing remarks at CPAC on Sunday, where he may just run into a golden bust of himself that was made in Mexico.

The statue of Trump has been one of the most buzzed about topics surrounding CPAC this week.

Tommy Zegan, 61, is the artist behind the statue and is willing to sell for anyone wanting to spend $100,000.

'He's wearing a business suit because he's a business man,' Zegan said to the New York Post. 'The red tie represents the Republican party, the red white and blue shorts represent the fact that he's a patriot.'

Trump is wearing sandals in the statue, an ode to a life he could be living were he to retire.

Zegan titled the piece 'Trump and his Magic Wand,' a reference to a comment Trump's predecessor made about needing a 'magic wand' to revive jobs in the United States.

Ironically, POLITICO Playbook reveals that Zegan hails from Rosarito, Mexico, a country Trump publicly reviled throughout his presidency.

'It was made in Mexico,' said Zegan, who has a permanent resident visa in the country.

He spent over six months working on the statue, which was painted in Tampa and taken to CPAC in a U-Haul from there.

Additionally, Zegan made a stainless steel version of the statue that he wants to sell for over $1 million or put in a Trump Presidential Library.

'She's trying to get me in with the right people,' Zegan said of Trump assistant Rhona Graff.

Zegan tried to give one of the statues to Trump at Mar-a-Lago for his birthday last year, but was rebuffed by security.

When Trump first announced his presidential campaign, Mexico was a main target of his.

'They're bringing drugs. They're bringing crime. They're rapists. And some, I assume, are good people,' Trump said about Mexicans.

The former president also made building a border wall between the United States and Mexico a trademark promise of his campaign, even saying Mexico would pay for it.

Trump is set to deliver the closing remarks at CPAC on Sunday, his first major national event since the end of his presidency last month.

One possible target of his speech is House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who said Trump 'bears responsibility' for the Capitol riot.

McCarthy went to Mar-a-Lago to try to repair his relationship with Trump in the aftermath of the comment.

Trump may also take the opportunity to shed more light on whether or not he has any aspirations to run for president again in 2024.

'Donald J. Trump ain't going anywhere,' Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said earlier in the week at CPAC.

The New York Times reports the speech will mainly criticize Joe Biden's first few weeks in office, attacking the president on topics ranging from school closings to immigration policy.

He will also talk about the future of the Republican Party, a big topic of debate in the post-Trump era.

